Emerson Police Department receives bulletproof vest

EMERSON, Neb. (KCAU) – One of Siouxland’s smallest police departments can now rely on the same life-saving protection found in much larger cities.

Each year, the League Association of Risk Management (LARM) offers funds towards the purchase of bulletproof vests for member police departments.

The Emerson, Nebraska Police Department is the latest recipient of this protection.

Chief Charles Chinn received the vest on Wednesday.

“This is a very very good thing for us. We may be a small town department but we still see the crimes that bigger cities have. Maybe not as often, but we do see them. With a smaller tax base, it is harder to get some of this equipment,” said Police Chief Charles Chinn

The LARM Armor program provides $700 towards an approved vest for qualifying members.

Emerson is one of 11 department’s across Nebraska to receive body armor from LARM this year.