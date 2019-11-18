Emerson Medical Clinic is now open

EMERSON, Neb. (KCAU) – The small town of Emerson, Nebraska, is seeing advancements in access to healthcare.

Last spring, Emerson broke ground for a new clinic. On Sunday, they opened its doors to the public. With double the space, all new x-ray machines and patient rooms, residents don’t have to make long trips to other hospitals for routine visits. The clinic says it helps them bring quality care to rural Nebraska.

“It’s known the sooner you get treatment, the better off you are, as far as outcomes. So, we don’t want people to have to wait, have to drive out of town or have to get services out of town. It’s a hardship to get to. We want to get as many services to the rural communities as we can,” said Lori Minert with the Emerson Medical Clinic.

This new facility also allows them to accommodate more staff and expand their hours.

Latest Stories