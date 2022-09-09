EMERSON, Neb. (KCAU) — UPDATE: New details emerged in the cause of multiple school lockdowns in northeast Nebraska.

According to a statement from Emmerson-Hubbard Community School District, administration was notified around 1:30 p.m. about an armed individual that was reported near Wakefield. Staff was advised to issue a lockdown of the school.

At 2:20 p.m., authorities notified the school district that an individual was in custody and schools were cleared to resume their normal activity.

The Dixon County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that they received a report of a suspicious person Friday around 1:15 p.m. north of Wakefield near the Highway 35 and Highway 9 intersection. Authoritites were told that a person was standing outside a white Chevrolet Impala with what was believed to be a rifle.

The sheriff’s office said they contacted local schools and recommended to go into lockdown.

State troopers saw the vehicle south of Wakefiled and mad a traffic stop on Highway 35 about two miles east of Wayne, and multiple agencies responded to assist.

Authorities spoke with the driver and passenger and then searched the vehicle, finding no weapons. The driver and passenger were released and the lockdowns were lifed, the sheriff’s office said.

———————-

PREVIOUS: The Emerson-Hubbard School District has entered a lockdown at the request of local authorities.

According to Emerson-Hubbard Superintendant, authorities called the district and advised that they enter a lockdown. He added that authorities notified them that an individual with a weapon, believed to be a rifle, was seen on a highway in the vicinity of the school.

Classes at the schools remain in session, but no one is allowed in or out of the building.

