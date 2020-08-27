Emerson-Hubbard Community Schools closed due to high number of staff absent, substitute shortage

EMERSON, Neb. (KCAU) – The Emerson-Hubbard Community Schools announced that they will be closed through Friday, August 28.

The announcement was made on the school district’s Facebook page.

Due to a high number of staff members absent and our lack of substitutes to fill those open classrooms, Emerson-Hubbard Public Schools (grades PS – 12) will be closed Wednesday, August 26th through Friday, August 28th. We will continue to assess the situation and provide an update later this week about how we plan to proceed. From the Emerson-Hubbard Community Schools

Schools officials add that the high school football and volleyball teams will continue to practice and the games will be played as scheduled. While the junior high practices have been canceled for the rest of the week.

