Emerson community partakes in social distancing Easter egg hunt

EMERSON, Neb. (KCAU) – Traditional easter egg hunts are anything but this year.

The annual egg hunt in Emerson, Nebraska, had kids and their families staying in their cars Friday night.

Instead of hunting for eggs in the village park, people were able to drive around town locating as many paintings or pictures of easter related items as they could. Even the Easter Bunny made an appearance.

“We are a small community but yet we are a very strong community. We have done several different things as a community and enjoy being together. So it is nice to see just even, no matter what you have, as long as you touch one life that’s important.” said Brenda Sebade of Emerson

Teachers from Emerson Elementary joined the fun as well with their own Easter decorations while also getting to see their students as they drove by.