Emergency services gives drivers warning on driving in winter storm conditions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s the kind of winter storm Siouxland law enforcement and tow companies prepare for each year.

Trey Vanderschaaf, an employee for Stockton Towing, explained how their crew prepared for the snow.

“We all have requirements for us and that is to pre-trip our trucks,” said Vanderschaaf. “We have to make sure we have the right equipment for a day like Tuesday.”

Vanderschaff said the worse the weather becomes, the more work he and his crew have to deal with.

“When it’s not snowy like this, we have about six or seven calls per person, but when it’s snowy like this, we can do up to 15 calls per person,” said Vanderschaff.

While you may think it will never happen to you, Stockton Towing said everyone should know what to do if they find themselves stuck out in a storm.

“The first thing all of us drivers asks is if there’s any injuries. If there are injuries, we call emergency services,” said Vanderschaff.

Scott Hatting, a Sioux City police officer, also recommended drivers to notify emergency services, if you happen to be involved in any type of vehicular accident.

“Tell us your location, the vehicle description, that way we can come out and identify you and make sure we can get you somewhere safe,” said Hatting.

Lastly, after notifying emergency services, Vanderschaff recommended staying put until help arrives.