Emergency room visits drop due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Since the COVID-19 pandemic started in Siouxland, UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s is reporting a sharp decline of visits to the emergency room.

Health officials say theres no indication the decline is tied to a lack of medical emergencies though.

Hospital officials say fewer people are going to the hospital to get treatment because of a fear of contracting covid-19.

Kevin Handke with at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s reminds people that it is safe to visit the ER.

“Those mechanisms in place to allow them to come in and feel safe to get their emergencies taken care of. And that’s what we really want to get back out to the community to say. We’re still here for you for whatever that need is,” Handke said.

Handke said those working in the emergeny room are in full personal protective equipment and that a questionaire and temperaure check is required at the door before people can enter.