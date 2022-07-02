SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Emergency repairs in the Singing Hills area will result in some closed lanes.

According to a release, the City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced intermittent lane closures will happen on eastbound Singing Hills Boulevard at Prestige Boulevard.

The closure will allow crews to perform an emergency repair on a sanitary sewer line.

The release stated the closure began on June 29 and will last through July 9.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division is reminding drivers to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regards to the closure.