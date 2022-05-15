NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The City of Norfolk will be conducting and emergency exercise on Tuesday.

According to a release, a full scale emergency exercise is set for May 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The drill will take place at the North Victory Road and Kaneb Road intersection.

The exercise will involve an ammonia leak and multiple patients. The Nebraska Department of Transportation and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office will assist with placing electronic signage out as nearby roadways will either be closed or very limited to traffic from 3:30 p.m. to about 9 p.m.

Citizen traffic needs to avoid these areas during this time for the safety of participating first responders. There will be many first responder vehicles taking part from Antelope, Madison, and Pierce counties including multiple law enforcement, hazmat, EMS and fire departments.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call the Region 11 Emergency Manager Bobbi Risor at 402-844-2050.