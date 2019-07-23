UPDATE: Explosion at Sheldon grain facility

SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: The owner of the Sheldon grain facility has put out a statement about the explosion that took place Tuesday afternoon.

Kent Corporation, which owns Deluxe Feeds, said that the explosion damaged the facility.

No one was reportedly injured from the incident.

Kent Corporation said that the explosion is under investigation.

They finish by thanking authorities for “their quick response protection our employee and the general public.”

Emergency crews rushed to a Siouxland animal feed plant Tuesday afternoon after reports of an explosion.

Crews were called out before 4 p.m. and are on the scene of the Deluxe Feeds facility on the south side of Sheldon.

An eyewitness told KCAU 9 the blast came from the facilities soybean processing area and that it shook his house that sits three blocks away from the plant.

Authorities have not yet made any statements but there are no reports of injury at this time.

KCAU 9 has a crew on scene. We’ll update as we learn more.