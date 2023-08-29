SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Engineering Division announced an emergency closure of South Lakeport Street on Tuesday.

According to a release from the City of Sioux City, the southbound lanes of South Lakeport Street of the westbound U.S. 20/75 ramp will be closed immediately.

The closure will be in effect for an unknown amount of time to allow for inspection and repairs to the bridge.

The release notes that drivers are advised to slow down, drive with caution, and remain diligent of signs regarding the closure.