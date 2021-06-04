Emergency closure announced on Glenn Avenue

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The city of Sioux City announced all lanes of Glenn Avenue between South Saint Aubin Street and South Newton Street will close immediately due to emergency repairs.

According to the City of Sioux City Engineering Division, the closure will allow crews to perform emergency street repairs. The closure begins immediately, and repairs are expected to be completed in one week, depending on weather.

⚠️ All lanes of Glenn Ave. between S. St. Aubin and S. Newton are closed for emergency repairs for approximately one week. There will be a posted detour. #SiouxCity pic.twitter.com/TfIi1Vecag — City of Sioux City (@locatesiouxcity) June 4, 2021

There will be a posted detour for the closure.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regards to this closure.