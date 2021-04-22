Emerald ash borer found in Lyon County

FILE- In this undated file photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, an adult emerald ash borer is shown. (Minnesota Department of Natural Resources via AP, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The emerald ash borer (EAB) has been found in three more Iowa counties, including in Siouxland.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, with EAB recently being discovered in Lyon, Wright and Fremont counties, the invasive insect has now been found in 80 of Iowa’s counties.

Officials said the insect samples were collected from ash trees in rural Inwood, rural Farragut and rural Dows.

They say that EAB is a threat to all types of ash trees, as the pest will disrupt water and nutrients from being transported in the tree, usually killing them within two to four years.

Officials said that landowners within 15 miles of an infestation can remove ash trees that are declining and replace them or use preventive insecticide treatments to protect the trees. The best time to treat for EAB is from mid-April to mid-May when ash tree growth is at its peak. For more on treatment for EAB, click here.

The state monitors the spread of EAB. It does so on a county-by-county basis, but first, a life stage of the bug must be collected and confirmed. Anyone who believes there may be an infected tree is asked to call one of the following groups.

Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship, State Entomologist Office: 515-725-1470

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Entomology: 515-294-1101

Iowa Department of Natural Resources: 515-725-8453

More information about EAB can be found here.