SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The emerald ash borer continues to move throughout Iowa. The insect was found in Sioux County as well as Clay and O’Brien earlier this year.

Kelly Bach is the park’s superintendent in Sioux City. He said the invasive insect could arrive in Woodbury County in a few years.

“It’s not going to be very long I would think given when you look at the map that we’ve had, the ones that have been identified in 2021 and 2022,” Bach said. “It’s moved fairly rapidly in those three counties above us.”

Mike Kintner is an entomologist with the Iowa Department of Agriculture, he said the ash borer does not like flying more than a couple of miles to find a habitat, but people inadvertently spread the insect across the state.

“You just never know,” Kintner said. “It just takes one day for someone to load up infested firewood and then drive it three counties over.”

Bach said people need to act quickly if they want to preserve their ash trees.

“If you want to protect your tree, you can treat it chemically,” Bach said. “The most effective that we’ve seen is having it injected into the trunk but it is a longterm commitment. It’s not just a one and done.”

Kintner said the insect leaves signs when it arrives and people need to be aware of the warnings.

“One of the things is canopy decline during the growing season,” Kintner said. “Generally ash trees start to be getting decline from the top-down, so usually the top third of the canopy.”

Kintner said the ash borer has been found in five counties so far in 2022.

If you think your tree has ash borers, you should contact your local Iowa extension office at 712-276-2157.