DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The emerald ash borer (EAB) has been found in two Siouxland counties, officials said.

According to the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, the EAB has been located in Clay, O’Brien, and Hancock counties.

Insect samples were collected from ash trees in Spencer, rural Paullina, and Forest City. The samples were then confirmed to be positive for EAB by USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service officials.

The invasive insect from Asia has now been confirmed in all but 10 of Iowa’s 99 counties since its original detection in 2010. EAB was previously confirmed in Ida and Sioux Counties in early March.

Confirmed Emerald Ash Borer locations in Iowa

EAB larvae feed on the inner bark of ash trees causing cumulative damage by cutting off the tree’s ability to transport water and nutrients, eventually killing the trees within two to four years.

People may find indications of an infestation if there is canopy thinning, leafy sprouts shooting from the trunk or main branches, serpentine (“S”-shaped) galleries under the bark, bark splitting, woodpecker damage, and 1/8-inch D-shaped exit holes.

For more information on EAB, visit this website.