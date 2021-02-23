Embattled Armstrong mayor among town officials charged resigns

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -- The next public COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Woodbury County is scheduled for Tuesday, March 2 at the Tyson Events Center. This clinic will be open only to Woodbury County residents that are 65 years of age or older.

This clinic is by appointment only, and appointments will become available for thepublic to register at 3:00 p.m. on February 25.

These appointments are only open to people that are age 65 or older, and proof of age will be required at the appointment.

Online registration can be accessed at the Siouxland District Health Department website beginning at 3:00 p.m. on February 25.

For individuals age 65 and older that do not have the ability to make the appointment online, SDHD will have assistance available to make the appointment over the phone by calling 712-234-3922 beginning at 3:00 p.m. on February 25. This line is reserved for those 65 and older who are unable to use the online appointment scheduling, and we ask that those who are able to use the online option to do so in order to keep the phone lines open for those that truly need them.