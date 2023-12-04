SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The administrator of a local nursing home responded to claims that the facility she oversees is on federal and state watch lists for poor care.

Earlier in 2023, Embassy Rehab and Care Center in Sergeant Bluff was cited on 36 federal and four state violations raging from neglect to staffing concerns. As of Dec. 4, 2023, the Medicare website still has it listed as a one-star (out of five) facility.

According to documents from the Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals, and Licensing, inspectors conducted another review of the facility in July.

The facility’s administrator, Billijean Moerman, told KCAU 9 that those 36 federal and four state violations have been resolved.

“The state survey came back in July, and they cleared us. Flying colors,” she said. “I mean they were here just really briefly, but they looked thoroughly into everything that they needed to. And they were happy with the direction we were going with Embassy.”

“We’re really excited,” Moerman said. “We can’t wait for the next round to come along, so we can show them all the different things that we’ve done.”

For now, the resolution of those state and federal violations does not take Embassy off the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Special Focus Facility (SFF) program. The SFF program identifes nursing homes with quality of care issues. Embassy and another local nursing home, Westwood Specialty Care in Sioux City, were listed as candidates for the program.

Moerman said the coverage of the candidacy list was concerning to residents.

“Our residents see that, they watch TV, you know they watch that and it’s scary for them.,” she said. “There’s so many facilities closing, and we’re trying to comfort them and let them know we’re not going to be one of them… We will not be on the special focus list in the future. We have worked very, very hard on making everything within the best standards.”

KCAU also reached out to Westwood Specialty Care for a statement regarding the SFF list, but did not receive a response.