ELVPHD to loosen health measures Wednesday

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD), in consultation with the State of Nebraska, will move to less restrictive Directed Health Measures (DHMs) on Wednesday.

The health district covers Burt, Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties.

The loosened DHMs will allow for the limited reopening of dine-in services at restaurants and of

salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, and massage therapy services.

Per room/space childcare limits will be increased from 10 to 15 children subject to the usual child-to-staff ratios, according to the health department.

Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said this is a first step in the process of reopening.

“As we do so, it’s important to remain smart, aware, and vigilant about our health and the health of our neighbors,” Moenning said. “This isn’t an ‘either-or’ situation. Heightened personal responsibility and commonsense should be our guides as we promote personal health and wellness and preserve our health care systems while also reengaging in community life and supporting our small businesses.”

Further reopening guidance, for business owners and patrons, can be found on the City website.

For specific questions regarding these updates contact the ELVPHD at (402) 529-2233 or toll-free at 877-379-4400.

