ELVPHD provides an update on COVID-19 in its health district

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) has released more COVID-19 numbers for its health district.

According to ELVPHD, the health district has a total of 176 confirmed cases in the following counties:

Burt: 3 positive

Cuming: 8 positive

Madison: 155 positive and 3 deaths

Stanton: 10 positive

Health officials said that the Tyson outbreak numbers are currently being tabulated as the mass testing results are received and interviews are also being conducted.

The health department mentions that there will be an update on Monday with more information on the numbers from the Tyson Food plant outbreak in Madison, NE.

“We appreciate your patience and support as we continue working through this influx in lab reports that are being received,” said Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.

On Thursday, health officials reported that a total of 96 COVID-19 cases are from employees at the Madison, NE Tyson Foods plant.

