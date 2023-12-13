SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa is in the middle of deer season, and if you have a deer hide you don’t know what to do with, consider donating it for a good cause.

Elks Lodges across America participate in what is known as the Veterans Leather Program. The initiative provides crafted fingerless leather gloves for veterans in wheelchairs.

The Elks Lodge asks hunters to donate deer hides to create the warm leather that keeps the veterans’ hands protected, as well as leather craft kits to help veterans develop new skills.

Overall, the Elks Lodge makes sure nothing goes to waste.

“Our goal would be that we never see a deer hide be thrown away.,” said Jacob Kirchmeier, lecturing knight at Elks Lodge #112 in Sioux City. “They can be turned into something that can help the veterans that come into the craft leather where they make goods, use it for occupational therapy. You can see some good out of something that many hunters just discard in the field.”

11 states donate deer hides for the cause, and while there may be some friendly rivalry, the real champions are those who receive the finished leather goods.

“The states kind of compete. We used to be number one,” said J. Scott Haberer, Elks Lodge #112 loyal knight and Veterans Leather Program chairman. “For the last 12 years or so, Missouri has been number one, and we’ve been trying to knock them out of the number one seat, but the real winners are the veterans.”

So far, Elks Lodge #112 has received more than 100 deer hides.

If you have a nice deer hide that you would like to donate, you can take it to the designated barrels behind the Sioux City Elks Lodge.

Members of Lodge #112 will ship the hides out to be tanned on Dec. 31.