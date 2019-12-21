Elk’s Lodge gives hundreds of Christmas baskets in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Elk’s Lodge continued it’s century old tradition with helping some families get the items they need for a cheerful Christmas.

Christmas baskets were filled to the brim with food to last for weeks and dozens of families volunteered to help distribute those baskets just days before Christmas.

Jeff Jacobsen, an Elk’s Lodge volunteer, described what makes the Christmas baskets special.

“It’s not just foods put in to the pantry. It’s also meats, fruits, breads and muffins,” said Jacobsen.

More than 300 Christmas baskets were picked up and delivered to families in need in Siouxland.

Some recipients including Erica Mann, unknowingly received the perfect gift just before the Christmas holiday.

“It was honestly a surprise. I was not expecting it but it couldn’t come at a better time. It’s been really tight with bills and all. So, it’s hard to get everything together for Christmas,” said Mann.

Bags of mittens, scarves and toys were all picked for kids according their ages. All of the items were carried inside homes to lift the spirits of children just in time for Santa.

“It’s helping by taking the stress off. It helps make sure the kids have a good Christmas and it takes the stress of how are we going to do that off of the parents,” said Mann.



More than 1,000 people were impacted by the Elk’s Lodge Christmas baskets this year and every year, they’re dedicated to spreading more hope, joy and love.