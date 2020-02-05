Elks Lodge #112 donate new gloves to Erik’s Closet

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – While most stores have been cleaned out of their winter gear, a local organization provides brand new gloves to Siouxlanders.

Elks Lodge #112 donated 75 pairs of brand new gloves and beanies to The Soup Kitchen.

Elks Lodge’s Joanne Pierson said being able to help those in need is their sole mission.

“This is what we do. We make sure that the community has what they need especially the homeless or those who can’t afford it. This goes along with our mission which is to give back what we get in,” said Pierson.

Those in need can visit The Soup Kitchen every Tuesday for Erik’s closet and receive everyday essentials.