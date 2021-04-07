Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department to hold walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) announced they will start walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics in their health district.

Health officials said the walk-in clinics for Wednesday and Thursday will be at the Norfolk Senior Citizen Center, located at 307 Prospect Avenue in Norfolk.

Both of the clinics are from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be for anyone aged 19 and older. There will be 500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the April 7 and April 8 clinics, totaling 1,000 doses.

The health department said the pre-registration is recommended, but not required.

