NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department is reminding residents there is just one day left for the mobile COVID-19 test site.

People who live and or work in Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Burt counties in Nebraska can receive a COVID-19 test Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The site is at 1006 South 8th Street in Norfolk.

People are asked to take the assessment on the TestNebraska website in order to see if they are able to receive a test at the drive-thru site.