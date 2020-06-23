Elk Point pool bond vote passes

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – UPDATE: The vote for the pool bond passed. There were 255 votes for the bond and 102 votes against the bond.

Elk Point residents visited the polls for the future of their pool.

The Elk Point Pool has been leaking water for many years. The City of Elk Point has put to vote on a bond for a new facility.

The bond is for a total of $1.5 million with an interest rate of 2.6% a year over a 20-year term.

The polls closed at 7 p.m. on June 23, and the City Council will hold a meeting on June 25 to discuss the results and how to move forward.