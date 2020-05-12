Elk Point parents work to commemorate their Senior class

It's been anything but a typical school year for Siouxland students and that's especially true for high school seniors.

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) –It’s been anything but a typical school year for Siouxland students and that’s especially true for high school seniors. That’s why parents in Elk Point-Jefferson are making sure their seniors are properly celebrated.

“With corona, we got our graduation taken away and we are just going to say no to that it’s not our thing it’s not how we are going to end the class of 2020,” said Kobe Harkness, an EPJ Senior.

Driving through downtown Elk Point, you can see the faces of the many high school seniors who this year are graduating under unique circumstances.

“As a class, we were born in a rough time and we are going to end our senior year in a rough time, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get through it and I think that is a very essential part to our lives and how we are going to graduate,” said Kenna Curry, an EPJ Senior.

Despite their school’s closure, these young adults are ready to celebrate the completion of their high school education.

“The senior parade, we just felt that it is important to honor the kids in as close to a graduation fashion with the walk as possible so everything just kind of melted together,” said Jeremy Harkness, a parent, and organizer for the event.

“It’s going to be amazing. I am super excited. Since we haven’t seen our friends in months, I’m so excited to go there, even if they’re a car away. I’m just going to be like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re my brother, you’re my sister.’ Like Kobe said, I’m so excited,” said Curry.

Come rain or shine, Elk Point Jefferson school district’s seniors will distance walk together Commemorating an unforgettable senior year.

“We have went on this path with the last 13 years with our kids so as important as it is for our kids to get closure it’s also important for our parents so it’s going to be a nice ribbon on top of the present that we have been wrapping for the last 13 years or so,” said Jeremy Harkness.

“It’s dark right now, but it’s going to get better people lost their jobs but if a bunch of like 53 high school kids can do it I mean come on we all can do it,” said Kobe Harkness.