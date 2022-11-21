ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) — A nursing home in Elk Point will shut its doors just at the beginning of 2023.

Prairie Estates Care Center announced on its website that the nursing home will cease operations on January 14, 2023.

“Our sincerest thanks to all of you for the support you have provided over the years,” the care center posted on its website.

The center is located at 600 S. Franklin Street.

Prairie Estates is part of Latis Enterprises, which operates 21 long-term care centers, 6 Alzheimer’s units, 14 personal care/assisted living centers, and 5 home health agencies.

This is a developing story and will be updated