Elk Point native gets creative with his marriage proposal by having quarantine style Easter egg hunt

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – COVID-19 has forced a lot of things to be put on hold but for one Elk Point native has refused to let the virus ruin his marriage proposal, while being quarantined in New York.

“I’ve always kind of dreamt of doing something pretty big with my proposal,” Alex McLaury said.

He’s from Elk Point, S.D. but now lives in New York City with his fiance, Carly Cobisiero.

After spending months planning a grand proposal, the coronavirus had other plans.

“I just booked tickets to Edge, a new observatory tech which outlooks all of Manhattan….that was five days before the quarantine in the city and obviously no one was able to come into the city. We were like completely out of luck,” McLaury said.

His family, as well as his fiance’s family, were supposed to fly into the city for the proposal. That’s when he said he had to get creative.

“I don’t know when this pandemic will be over and I’ve been waiting so long it’s been since September since I’ve been planning this…I convinced her we should video our Easter egg hunt and we can make a video of it, a vlog, because we always time each other to see who can find the egg quicker.” McLaury said.

Carly Cobisiero said Easter is her favorite holiday and at first she was frustrated because she was losing.

“We’re very competitive,” Cobisiero said.

But things quickly turned around.

“She got up on the couch and I pointed to the picture and then that’s when she turned around and I got on one knee and I said ‘I think I can help you find the last egg’ and I was holding the egg,” McLaury said.

In that egg was a ring and a proposal.

“I thought he forgot where he put the last egg and where he hid it so I was like this guy and so I just started in tears I was so happy,” Cobisiero said.

The couple said they’re thankful to live in a technological world.

They also said they spent the next six hours facetiming family and friends about the big news.