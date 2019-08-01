Elk Point man injured after driving into barn

WESTFIELD, Iowa (KCAU) – A man from Elk Point, South Dakota was injured after his vehicle hit a tree stump, drove through barn, and hit a parked car just north of Westfield, Iowa.

The crash happened Wednesday around 3 p.m. on private property near the Highway 3 and Highway 12 intersection, less than a mile north of Westfield, Iowa.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said Steven Hopkins, 59, was driving a pickup east on Highway 3. Witnesses told authorities that the pickup was swerving back and forth and was going slower than the speed limit. The witness passed Hopkins who then allegedly accelerated, going through the T-intersection.

The pickup then went onto private property through grass and trees before hitting a tree stump and going through a barn. Exiting the barn, the pickup hit a parked vehicle, going over the top of it and coming to a rest on its wheels.

Hopkins suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Hawarden Hospital.

The sheriff’s office said that Hopkins doesn’t remember what happened or the cause of the crash.

Hopkins’ pickup was considered totaled. The estimated damage to the barn was worth $30,000 and damage to the parked car was worth $2,000.