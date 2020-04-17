Elk Point-Jefferson teachers connect with community in parade

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – Kids, parents, and community leaders lined the streets of Elk Point and Jefferson.

With South Dakota’s schools closed until May 1, the Elk Point-Jefferson School District hosted a teacher parade to connect with their community.

Teahers, staff, and first responders drove through the community showing them support through the pandemic.

“Showing that we miss our teachers and the teacehrs are going to come down here showing that they miss us, so basically its just a chance to see the teachers again,” Nathan and Sarah said.

The school district also announce earlier that their graduation ceremony will take place virtually Saturday, May 16.

