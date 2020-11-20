Elk Point-Jefferson Schools to elevate coronavirus status

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – The Elk Point-Jefferson School District will be elevating their coronavirus status after investigating COVID-19 cases.

In a Friday letter, Superintendent Derek Barrios said the move to Tier 3 (Orange) is taking place Friday after school at 3:15. The move comes after the school completed investigations of COVID-19 cases and close contacts.

As part of the elevated status, the school is moving 9-12 grades to online learning for Monday and Tuesday. Grade Levels JK-5 and 6-8 will remain in the school buildings but with extra precaution in place.

Also, Barrios said that no activities will take place in the school facilities during the elevated status. He added that teams will not travel and practices will not be held.

The school district is planning to move back to Tier 2 on November 30, but will make changes as needed and monitor the holiday breaks.

In Tier 2, masks are required when social distancing is not possible and certain room require masks at all times. Additionally, no parents or visitor are allowed in the building without an appointment.

As of November 16, the school reported that there are two active COVID-19 cases from the high school and another two in the elementary.