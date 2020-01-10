Elk Point-Jefferson School District settles ‘Netflix n’ Chill’ lawsuit with former student

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – A Siouxland school district has agreed to a settlement with a former student who had sued the district for violating her federal rights.

According to the settlement, the Elk Point-Jefferson agreed to pay Addison Ludwig $65,000 to settle the 2018 lawsuit. As part of the payment, Ludwig has agreed to dismiss her claims.

Documents said that the settlement is to “avoid the ongoing cost and expense of litigation and not an admission of liability” for all parties involved.

In a statement, the Elk Point-Jefferson School District said that the community was “better served by resolution of the settlement” rather than continuing litigation.

Read the school district’s statement below:

The Elk Point-Jefferson School Board contemplated the matter carefully before deciding that the District and the community as a whole was better served by resolution of settlement than to continue what could be a long and expensive litigation. Since the complaint was first filed, and still to this day, the Elk Point-Jefferson School District has affirmatively denied any wrongdoing. Elk Point-Jefferson School

Ludwig filed a lawsuit in 2018 against the district, Principal Travis Aslesen and former Superintendent Sheri Hardman violated her First and Fourteenth Amendment rights and violated Title IX while reprimanding her for statements she made to a local newspaper.

The lawsuit said that in September of 2017, Ludwig listed “Netflix n’ Chill with my boyfriend” as a hobby in the school newspaper and the local paper. The suit went on to say that the principal had a closed-door meeting with her as a result, where he had her look up the phrase in the Urban Dictionary and read the definition out loud, which said the phrase refers to sex. Ludwig said she felt humiliated by her principal.

The lawsuit also said a male student listed “Netflix and Chill” as a hobby in the school newspaper and received no repercussions.

The defendants denied any wrongdoing, asking for the court to dismiss Ludwig’s complaint, denying that the principal made her look up the definition or read it out loud and saying other accusations were vague.