Elk Point-Jefferson School breifly locked down

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – Elk Point-Jefferson School District in Elk Point went into a lockdown Wednesday morning and has since lifted it.

Superintendent Derek Barrios said the school was made aware of a possible threat around 10 a.m.

The school then went into a “soft lockdown” in which no one was allowed in or out of the school building while students and staff were allowed to move freely inside.

Authorities informed the school there was no longer a threat after about 30 minutes, and the school lifted the lockdown.

