ELK POINT, S.D. — Elk Point-Jefferson residents took to the polls Tuesday to make their voices heard.

The issue on the ballot is a school bond referendum that would cost $12 million.

The district has spent the past ear studying the needs of their facilities and upgrades to the school district’s security, cafeteria and classrooms were deemed important.

Some classrooms in the district have not had renovations since the 1970s and the referendum will need approval from 60% of voters.

“I voted because I have grandchildren that go there and I just figured it needs to be done I suppose. And I always vote when it’s voting time,”

this is the first time Elk Point-Jefferson residents are voting on a school bond referendum in over 20 years.

If you plan to get your vote submitted, the polls will be closed at 7 p.m.