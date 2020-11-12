Elk Point-Jefferson moves several elementary classrooms online due to positive staff cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – Several Elk Point-Jefferson Elementary classrooms are moving online due to positive COVID-19 cases among staff.

According to an e-mail, Elk Point-Jefferson School officials were made aware of positive staff cases that affected a few different classrooms in the elementary school. Through the administration’s investigation, it was determined that one section of 2nd grade and both sections of 4th grade will transition to online learning through Tuesday, November 17.

Any close contacts, and those classrooms affected, have already been notified.

Anyone with questions are asked to contact the elementary office.