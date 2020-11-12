Elk Point-Jefferson moves several elementary classrooms online due to positive staff cases

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – Several Elk Point-Jefferson Elementary classrooms are moving online due to positive COVID-19 cases among staff.
According to an e-mail, Elk Point-Jefferson School officials were made aware of positive staff cases that affected a few different classrooms in the elementary school. Through the administration’s investigation, it was determined that one section of 2nd grade and both sections of 4th grade will transition to online learning through Tuesday, November 17.
Any close contacts, and those classrooms affected, have already been notified.
Anyone with questions are asked to contact the elementary office.
