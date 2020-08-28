Elk Point-Jefferson HS student diagnosed with COVID-19

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – A high school student at Elk Point-Jefferson was diagnosed with COVID-19, officials said Friday.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Derek Barrios said they school was informed of the diagnosis by the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) and officials are in the process of contacting those who were in close contact with the student.

Those who are in close contact should quarantine at home or another location for 14 days since they were last in contact with the infected student.

And students or staff who test positive for COVID-19 must self-isolate for 10 days after symptoms appear. They must also be free of a fever without medication for 24 hours.

The school is asking parent to watch their children for any COVID-19 symptoms, which include:

Fever or chills

Headache

Cough

Loss of taste or smell

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Sore throat

Fatigue

Congestion or runny nose

Muscle or body aches

Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea

They also ask to take the following precautions to avoid getting sick

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue

Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects

