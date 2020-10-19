Elk-Point-Jefferson Elementary moves to online learning for the week due to COVID-19 cases

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – Elk Point – Jefferson Elementary (PreK-5th grade) will be moving to online learning for the week of October 20 through the 22 due to positive COVID-19 cases.

According to a newsletter, officials said that at least four classrooms were needing to move online for the week after positive cases were found in the building.

October 19 and 23 were already “no school” days for the school.

Teachers have sent home materials for next week with elementary students today. However, iPads and Chromebooks will need to be picked up on Monday, October 19th. They can be picked up at the main elementary entrance during these times: 6:30am – 8:00am; 1:00pm – 3:00pm; 6:00pm – 8:00pm.

EPJ School Administration has conducted the investigation of positive cases in the building and have already notified any close contacts.

The school requests that parents and students monitor their symptoms during this time

and to see their medical provider if there are any concerns.

