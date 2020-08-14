Elk Point City Hall closed after confirmed COVID-19 case

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – Elk Point City Hall will be closed to the public starting August 17.

Officials say that the closure is due to a confirmed case of COVID-19. The closing was confirmed with KCAU 9 staff by phone call, with the hall to be closed for at least the rest of August.

If you want more information about the closure, you can contact them at 605-356-2141.

