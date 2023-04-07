SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City Engineering Division has announced another road closure to start in the month of April.

Starting on April 10, Elk Creek Road will be closing between Old Lakeport Road and Derocher Path. According to Sioux City, construction is anticipated to be complete in summer 2023.

The closure will allow the city to pave the existing roadway and install a new water main, storm sewer, and sanitary sewer force main. Access to homes and businesses in the area of construction will remain open during the project.

Sioux City’s Engineering Division would like to remind motorists to reduce speeds, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs in regards to this closure.