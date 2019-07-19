Elizabeth Warren hosts town hall at Morningside

One of the top polling candidates in the Democratic presidential race made a campaign stop in Sioux City Thursday.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren holding a town hall at Morningside college Thursday night.

The Senator sharing her slogan, I’ve Got a Plan for That with Siouxlanders; she has rolled out many plans to deal with a variety of issues designed to help all Americans.

“I’m in the race because 2020 is going to determine the direction our country goes for generations to come and I want a direction for America that doesn’t just work for the wealthy and well connected but an America that works for everyone,” Warren said.

Warren will also be in Orange City Friday morning before coming back to Sioux City for a candidate forum sponsored by the AARP. She will be joined by Beto O’Rourke, Andrew Yang and Marianne Williamson.