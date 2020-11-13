Man found guilty of 2018 murder of Castana grandmother

ONAWA, Iowa (KCUA) – A man accused of killing his grandma back in 2018 has been found guilty.

Eliot Stowe was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday in Monona County District Court. He is not eligible for bail.

Stowe was charged with first-degree murder for the beating death of 66-year-old Cheryl Stowe at her rural home in Castana in June 2018. Her body was found wrapped in a rug and duct tape at the edge of a cornfield. Prosecutors say Eliot Stowe had beaten her with a baseball bat.

Stowe’s defense team had argued he’s not guilty by reason of insanity.

Sentencing for Stowe will be determined at a later date.