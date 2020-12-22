Elf on a roof? Siouxland elementary schools surprise kids with special greeters

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Elves, and even Santa, appeared on the rooftops of elementary schools across Siouxland, just in time to get kids in the holiday spirit.

Kids at West Monona Elementary had a surprise visit from Santa Claus, as he and an elf perched on the roof and greeted youngsters as they came in for school. Kids were so excited about the visit that some even ran to the school just to talk to the man in red.

The school’s principal said that she has connections when asked how the school convinced Santa to visit.

“You know, principals have connections to Santa Claus, so we thought it would be something else fun if we could get him to fly here and see the kiddos for a day,” said West Monona Elementary Principal Tasha Lewis.

Those weren’t the only elves spending the day in Siouxland.

Students at Liberty Elementary in Sioux City were also greeted with visitors from the North Pole. The elves’ mission was to spread some holiday cheer among the kids.

Today was their last day of classes before winter break.