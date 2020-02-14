Elevated flood risk for Spring 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – While Siouxlanders are looking forward to warmer temperatures, the National Weather Service (NWS) is warning about flood risks this coming spring.

There’s an elevated risk of floods along the eastern Missouri River once the seasons change.

The NWS says the wet soil and a significant amount of snow in the Dakotas is the main cause for concern.

Communities affected by last year’s floods are also at an increased risk again this year due to levees that were damaged and may be breached again.