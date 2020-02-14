Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Elevated flood risk for Spring 2020

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – While Siouxlanders are looking forward to warmer temperatures, the National Weather Service (NWS) is warning about flood risks this coming spring.

There’s an elevated risk of floods along the eastern Missouri River once the seasons change.

The NWS says the wet soil and a significant amount of snow in the Dakotas is the main cause for concern.

Communities affected by last year’s floods are also at an increased risk again this year due to levees that were damaged and may be breached again.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories