SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It wasn’t the best weather Siouxland has seen recently, but it was a great day for some Siouxland kids.

KCAU 9’s very own Meteorologist Scott Larson visited students at St. Paul’s Elementary Tuesday.

The kids had been studying the weather, so Scott told them about severe weather, flooding, hurricanes, and how to be prepared.

Each of the kids even did a weather report.