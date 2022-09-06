SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two minors were taken into police custody Tuesday after middle school students were fired at by an airsoft gun, the Sioux City Police Department said

Police and the Sioux City Community School District stated that the incident happened just before North Middle School’s dismissal. North Middle School students were walking back from the track at North High School. While approaching Buckwalter Drive, a car drove by and fired an airsoft gun at the kids.

Some kids were hit by the airsoft BBs, receiving only minor injuries.

As a result of the incident, the school district placed the elementary buildings on lockout until their 3:30 p.m. dismissals. A lockout means no visitors are allowed in the buildings and students and staff must stay inside until the lockout is lifted, an email from the school district to the parents describes.

The police department later apprehended two juveniles as part of the incident. The police are continuing to investigate the incident and will then provide more details.