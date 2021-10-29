Elementary school celebrates Halloween with costume parade

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — More than 50 students from Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School walked in a costume parade on Friday.

Judges picked their favorite costumes and staff members also dressed up for the event. School principal Cami Barker said this event was not only a great way to get kids in the Halloween spirit, but also let them express themselves.

“Being an A+ elementary school, it’s awesome to see the creativity from our students and staff and just get everyone excited,” Barker said. “Great way to end the week.”

Judges gave out prizes for the best costumes. The annual tradition at the school gives all the kids a chance to experience some holiday spirit.