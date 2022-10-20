VERMILLION, S.D (KELO) — No one was hurt when an electric car caught fire west of Vermillion, according to a post from Vermillion Fire and EMS.

The Vermillion Fire EMS Department says it happened on Highway 50 near the Business Route exit just after 4 o’clock Tuesday afternoon. Crews arriving to the scene found a small car on fire with flames spreading into the ditch.

Because flames had reached the cars high-voltage battery, firefighters secured the area to wait for the battery to cool.

Highway 50 eastbound to the Business Route was closed for around an hour and a half. The cause is under investigation.