Elective surgeries still on hold in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With healthcare workers on the front lines battling COVID-19, Siouxlanders who had planned elective surgeries now have to wait even longer.

MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center is keeping elective procedures on hold until further notice.

“Our market is in a different situation than a lot of the rest of the state is. We’re really in the middle of our surge,” Dr. Larry Volz, Chief Medical Officer of MercyOne Siouxland said.

UnityPoint Health is also continuing to postpone elective surgeries. A statement from UnityPoint to KCAU 9 News reads in part: “Our current focus is on the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Siouxland…We will begin planning to resume elective procedures once positive cases in the community begin trending down.”

Dr. Volz says the decision to continue elective surgeries could take weeks. Once that happens, MercyOne physicians will primarily determine when those surgeries will take place, and which patients are in first in line.

“Someone having completely elective surgery that they’ve been thinking about for three years to do, that patient will probably be further down the list than someone who has had severe back pain for three years and can’t walk, that patient is going to be coming in earlier on the list,” Dr. Volz said.

Dr. Volz says for those who are still awaiting elective procedures, it’s all the more reason to take COVID-19 safety measures more seriously.

“I think that one thing patients need to be aware of is that if you want your elective surgery if you end up getting sick with COVID-19, your surgery will be put off for a long time,” Dr. Volz said.