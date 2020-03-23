Elective surgeries postponed in 4 Siouxland hospitals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Many Siouxland hospitals and surgery centers are postponing elective surgeries and other procedures.

In a joint press release, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s, Dunes Surgical Hospital, and Pierce Street Same Day Surgery all announced that starting Tuesday, they would postpone elective surgeries and procedures in response to COVID-19.

Providers will be calling anyone who had elective surgeries scheduled in the next few weeks to tell them about the procedures being postponed. No other scheduling for elective procedures will happen.

They said that they made the decision to help keep patients, providers, nurses and staff safe.

“This action helps minimize risk for health care providers and their patients and helps

preserve needed personal protective equipment for COVID-19 response,” said Larry Volz,

MD, Chief Medical Officer at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

Additionally, Jeff O’Tool, MD, Chief Medical Officer, UnityPoint Health, St. Luke’s stated

“This effort will lessen the strain on local healthcare delivery organizations and protect the

community blood supply.”

Physicians will continue to see patients and provide therapies that are critical to disease prevention, cancer treatment and perform urgent and emergency surgeries using the American College of Surgeons guidelines.

Both the U.S. Surgeon General, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have recommended elective surgeries to be put on pause.