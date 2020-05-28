Elderly man backs car through window of Norfolk business

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – An elderly man backing his car struck a parked car before backing through the window of a Norfolk business on Tuesday.

The incident took place Tuesday in the 400 Block of Norfolk Avenue around 11:54 a.m. where two cars were parked on the north side of the street.

One of those cars was driven by Gary T. Merchant, 74, of Norfolk.

When Merchant began backing out of his parking spot, he made a U-turn and began backing northbound, police said.

Merchant then collided with the front fender of another parked car, jumped the curb, and drove through the front window of a business before his car came to a rest.

Merchant’s car suffered an estimated $7,500 in damage.

Damage to the businesses Merchant drove through is estimated at $25,000.

Authorities said Brenda L. Love of Norfolk was in her car when it was hit by Merchant. Neither Love nor Merchant reported injuries.

Love’s car sustained an estimated $5,000 in damage.

Merchant received a citation for unsafe backing.

